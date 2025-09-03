Later, Lamb and JK Coe (Tom Brooke) suggest that there is a scheme afoot to destabilise the nation, with over 5,000 potential targets – sounds like the Slough House will have their work cut out for them this time around.

You can watch the thrilling trailer right here now.

Alongside Oldman, Chung and Brooke, the trailer gives us new looks at returning stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, and Jonathan Pryce. Louisa Guy star Rosalind Eleazar doesn't appear, but we know she will feature in the season.

We also get a look at Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed's new character Zafar Jaffrey, the Mayor of London.

The synopsis for season 5 says that "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected".

The synopsis continues: "After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules – cover your back – always apply."

Season 5 is just one of three upcoming seasons of Slow Horses, with seasons 6 and 7 already been confirmed.

However, there will be a major change behind the camera for those two instalments, as season 5 marks the last time showrunner Will Smith, who has been with the show since its beginning, will be involved.

Slow Horses season 5 releases on 25th September 2025 on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

