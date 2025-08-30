As part of a first-look at the season in Entertainment Weekly, director Saul Metzstein has revealed some new details about what we can expect from Mohammed's character Zafar Jaffrey, who is the Mayor of London.

Speaking with the publication, Metzstein revealed that we will see Jaffrey in the middle of a re-election campaign against "a right wing provocateur character".

"What we have is sort of two visions of Britain fighting against each other," Metzstein said. "And so it's got a little bit of political resonance, both quite direct and quite subtle at the same time. There's troubles in London and Nick Mohammed being the mayor, is deeply involved in some of this."

Nick Mohammed in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Mohammed isn't the only new star joining the show for this season - amongst a host of other newcomers, Hiba Bennani will play Roddy Ho's new girlfriend, Tara.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Roddy star Christopher Chung said of his character: "He gets a girlfriend this season, a real girlfriend, a physical one, not a bot, so that's very exciting for him. But it also makes all the other slow horses question why he has a girlfriend and why she's so stunningly beautiful.

"I think for him it's a no brainer, but for everyone else, it starts to cause a bit of concern and makes them ask questions. Then obviously mayhem and chaos ensues."

It's currently uncertain whether Mohammed will be returning to his Ted Lasso role of Nate Shelley in that show's upcoming fourth season.

The actor hasn't currently been confirmed for season 4 along with some of his other co-stars, and be he recently tell Collider that while he 'genuinely doesn't know' how much we’ll see Nate in season 4, he is "sure he’ll pop up."

