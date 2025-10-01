After being awarded his knighthood, Oldman said: "It was emotional. Very emotional. We spoke (for) a minute, but I almost couldn’t find my voice.

"I think I feel very honoured, very humbled and flattered, I think in equal measure. It compares to nothing else. It’s a singular event, that is what it is. I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It’s just been wonderful."

Sir Gary Oldman with his medal after being made a Knight Bachelor. Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Oldman then divulged some details of his conversation with Prince William, saying: "He mentioned The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour. He said he was very happy that I was here today and that it was him that had the opportunity to present me with (the honour).

"And he says, 'Every time I see you [in Slow Horses], I just want to give you a good wash'. And I said, 'Well, I think I’ve scrubbed up OK today.'"

Oldman then confirmed that Prince William is "a fan, yeah".

Slow Horses is currently releasing new episodes weekly from its fifth season, with a sixth and seventh also on the way in the coming years.

The latest instalment, season 5 episode 2, revealed more about Roddy Ho's home life than ever before, and Christopher Chung spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about some of those revelations.

"Absolutely wild," Chung said of the scenes. "Beautiful design and so Roddy. It's so man child. Everything that I needed to play within that world was already available to me because I felt like it was my space."

Lamb was there too, in classic unwashed style, of course.

