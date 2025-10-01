The episode saw Jackson Lamb coming to Roddy's aid, as he was targeted by unknown assailants and had only a decorative sword to hand as a weapon.

Roddy Ho star Christopher Chung spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about this sequence, noting that "we have to give props up to how amazing that flat is".

"Absolutely wild," he continued. "Beautiful design and so Roddy. It's so man child. Everything that I needed to play within that world was already available to me because I felt like it was my space.

Christopher Chung in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

"That sequence in particular, when I take the sword off the wall, I was surprised by actually how heavy the props department had made it, which was kind of discombobulating. But luckily for Roddy, he goes to the gym."

"But it was great fun to have to have Lamb in Roddy’s space, to see how that affects him," Chung added. "Putting these characters in the different worlds of Slow Horses and seeing what happens upon them, it's great fun.

"And I think that's also a real testament to how the show has been written, and why it's so exciting for the audiences, because they like to see these characters in situations that they couldn't even imagine."

Elsewhere in the episode, the Slough House team took stock at a restaurant, before Roddy was taken into the Park by the Dogs, and the team themselves were held at their base.

Slow Horses season 5 will continue on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 8th October. Seasons 1-4 are available to watch now – sign up to Apple TV+ here.

