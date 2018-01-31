Boyle’s TV series follows the 2017 Ridley Scott movie All the Money in the World, which also dramatised the notorious kidnapping and the refusal by Getty’s grandfather to pay any ransom for his release. In the film, Christopher Plummer stepped in to play the oil tycoon after Kevin Spacey was removed from the project following sexual harassment allegations.

Trust aims to delve into the story more deeply, running for multiple series and spanning the twentieth century.

Hilary Swank plays the young Getty’s mother – portrayed by Michelle Williams in the movie – who is left to negotiate with the kidnappers.

Also joining the cast are Anna Chancellor, Michael Esper, Harris Dickinson, Brendan Fraser, Norbert Leo Butz, Charlotte Riley and Luca Marinelli.

Trust was acquired from Twentieth Century Fox and will air on Sky Atlantic in the spring, after its initial release in the US on 23rd March.

It will also be available on streaming service NOW TV.