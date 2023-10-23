Six Four soundtrack: Every song in the ITV drama
From Frankie Miller to The Crusaders.
ITV's Six Four continues to air every Sunday evening on ITV1, providing us with the kind of autumnal mystery drama that our schedules have been craving.
The series, which originally aired on ITVX earlier this year, stars Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) and Kevin McKidd (Grey's Anatomy) as couple Michelle and Chris O'Neill, who are grappling with their daughter's disappearance.
But not only that, police officer Chris is soon confronted with a cold case that has stark similarities to his own daughter's, opening the show up to an intricate web of politics and corruption.
Aside from being a drama with some major twists, the four-part series boasts an original soundtrack and songs from artists that range from Chuck Berry to The Hollies.
The song featured in the series's opening credits is the same throughout all four episodes, and is 1974 single The Devil Gun by Frankie Miller.
Keen to know more about the Six Four soundtrack? Read on for everything you need to know.
Six Four soundtrack
The original Six Four soundtrack of music has been composed by Luke Richards, who co-wrote the score with David Buckley for Netflix's Stay Close.
He has also contributed to the scores for Transformers: The Last Knight, Jason Bourne, American Hustle and The Good Wife, as well as the Call of Duty video game series.
The original Six Four soundtrack is made up of 20 songs which are interspersed throughout the four episodes. The full soundtrack list from Luke Richards is as follows and can be listened to below.
Aside from tracks featured from the original soundtrack, there are some other songs played throughout the short series, which can be found listed below.
- Abduction
- Six Four
- Shadows and Dust
- Glasgow
- Searching for Jim
- The Phone Call
- Alone, Again
- Take Me There
- Jim's Lament
- Nightfall
- What is Six Four?
- Breaking and Entering
- It's Not What You Think
- There Was a Girl
- Under Lock and Key
- Annabelle Runs
- Someone I Loved Very Much
- Face to Face
- It Was Me
- You're One of Them
Episode 1
- Hurdy Gurdy Man – Donovan
- Put It Where You Want It – Average White Band
- Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress) – The Hollies
Episode 2
- He the Richmond – Jack Bruce
Episode 3
- Terminal Eyes – Al Stewart
Episode 4
- You Never Can Tell – Chuck Berry
