But not only that, police officer Chris is soon confronted with a cold case that has stark similarities to his own daughter's, opening the show up to an intricate web of politics and corruption.

Aside from being a drama with some major twists, the four-part series boasts an original soundtrack and songs from artists that range from Chuck Berry to The Hollies.

The song featured in the series's opening credits is the same throughout all four episodes, and is 1974 single The Devil Gun by Frankie Miller.

Keen to know more about the Six Four soundtrack? Read on for everything you need to know.

Six Four soundtrack

Vinette Robinson and Kevin McKidd in Six Four. ITV

The original Six Four soundtrack of music has been composed by Luke Richards, who co-wrote the score with David Buckley for Netflix's Stay Close.

He has also contributed to the scores for Transformers: The Last Knight, Jason Bourne, American Hustle and The Good Wife, as well as the Call of Duty video game series.

The original Six Four soundtrack is made up of 20 songs which are interspersed throughout the four episodes. The full soundtrack list from Luke Richards is as follows and can be listened to below.

Aside from tracks featured from the original soundtrack, there are some other songs played throughout the short series, which can be found listed below.

Abduction

Six Four

Shadows and Dust

Glasgow

Searching for Jim

The Phone Call

Alone, Again

Take Me There

Jim's Lament

Nightfall

What is Six Four?

Breaking and Entering

It's Not What You Think

There Was a Girl

Under Lock and Key

Annabelle Runs

Someone I Loved Very Much

Face to Face

It Was Me

You're One of Them

Episode 1

Hurdy Gurdy Man – Donovan

Put It Where You Want It – Average White Band

Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress) – The Hollies

Episode 2

Vinette Robinson in Six Four. ITV

He the Richmond – Jack Bruce

Episode 3

Terminal Eyes – Al Stewart

Episode 4

You Never Can Tell – Chuck Berry

