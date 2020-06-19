When is The Sinner season 3 coming to Netflix UK? Time it drops, cast, trailer and latest news

There is no shortage of options when it comes to crime drama on Netflix, and one of the standouts of the platform’s selection is The Sinner – a dark anthology series starring Bill Pullman in the lead role as police detective Harry Ambrose.

Advertisement

In the first two series, Harry was tasked with solving two very different mysteries, with Pullman joined by a host of famous faces including Jessica Biel (Limetown) in series one and Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) in season two.

We now know Harry will be faced with at least two more mysteries – with a third season on the way and a fourth already confirmed – here’s all we know about the third run so far…

When is The Sinner season 3 coming to Netflix?

CONFIRMED: The third season of The Sinner will finally arrive on Netflix UK and Ireland on Friday 19th June at 8am.

Another June update: The Sinner s3 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 19 June. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 18, 2020

The new series premiered on 6th February on USA Network in North America, meaning fans have had to spend the last few months dodging spoilers from our friends across the pond.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is in the cast of The Sinner season 3?

Bill Pullman reprises his role from the first two seasons as police detective Harry Ambrose, with Matt Bomer (White Collar) joining the show as Jamie Burns, an expectant father who gets in a car accident that kills his old college friend.

The new cast members this season include Chris Messina (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) as Jamie’s ill-fated friend from college Nick Haas, Jessica Hecht (Breaking Bad) as Sonya Barzel, an artist who lives near where the accident occurred, Parisa Fitz-Henley (Luke Cage) as Jamie’s pregnant wife Leela Burns, and Eddie Martinez (Narcos: Mexico) as detective Vic Soto.

What is The Sinner season 3 about?

The third season of The Sinner opens with Detective Ambrose being called to a car crash that initially seems like an open-and-shut case; the driver is pronounced dead on the scene and the surviving passenger claims it was a terrible accident.

But after questioning a witness, Ambrose soon learns that there is much more to this story than meets the eye and begins unravelling what really happened that fateful day and why.

The Sinner season 3 review: Do critics like it?

Netflix

Yes, the third season of The Sinner has pulled in strong reviews from critics in the States.

The New York Post called it an “engaging mystery”, praising the performances of Pullman and Bomer and noting that “much of the success of this season’s story has to do with some smart casting.”

IndieWire also had kind words for Bomer and the show’s haunting score by composter Ronit Kirchman, saying: “Her strings waver between dissonant and mournful, drenched in an electronic haze that can be dreamy or dread-inducing. It makes for a fascinating psychological ballet all its own.

“Combined with the ongoing inner turmoil on display in the faces of the characters at the show’s center, the score continues to be a fundamental part of what makes the overall push-and-pull of The Sinner a compelling balancing act.”

“For drama fans (and crime drama fans in particular), The Sinner remains a very underrated anthology that always delivers a solid case with a great cast around it,” said Paste Magazine. “It’s a good binge watch, but a worthy weekly exploration as well.”

Is there a trailer for The Sinner season 3?

Yes, you can watch a haunting teaser for the new season below…

The Sinner season 1 and season 2 recap

Each season of The Sinner has a different guest lead, whose life becomes inexorably linked with that of Pullman’s Harry Ambrose.

In the first season, Ambrose delves into the past of a troubled woman (Jessica Biel) to determine why she stabbed a man to death and has no memory of committing the crime.

In the second season, Ambrose returned to his hometown to investigate the murder of a couple by their 11-year-old son. Through the course of his investigation, he meets Vera (Fargo‘s Carrie Coon), who might hold the answers he’s looking for.

Will The Sinner series 3 be the last?

Good news for fans – the show will return for at least one more run after the third series.

As reported by TV Line, Chris McCumber, the president of USA Network confirmed that a fourth series had been commissioned, saying, “The Sinner has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style.

“In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”

There’s no official date for when we might see a fourth series as yet – but it’s expected to be at some point in 2021. We’ll keep you updated with more news as and when we get it, including which famous faces might join the cast next time out…

Advertisement

The first two seasons of The Sinner are streaming now on Netflix UK. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.