Simon gives Gemma a nasty shock in first Doctor Foster series 2 trailer
Sneaky Simon is back and GP Gemma is NOT happy about it
Suranne Jones looks set to re-release her inner wolf when Bertie Carvel's sneaky Simon returns to Parminster in Doctor Foster series two.
The first trailer for Mike Bartlett's follow up to his 2015 ratings winner about a cheating husband and the breakdown of a marriage sees GP Gemma left speechless when her ex-husband saunters back into her life, suited and booted and ready for whatever life – or his ex-wife – has to throw at him.
His return, two years after his affair was exposed, leaves Gemma reeling and seems to set a chain of rather dramatic events in motion. If THAT series one dinner party is anything to go by, we're in for some explosive drama.
"You want to get rid of me", Gemma mutters menacingly. Could her defiance set Jones on the path to another Bafta?
Simon's mistress turned main squeeze Kate (Jodie Comer) may be hoping for peace and quiet this time around, but we quite frankly can't wait to see sparks fly.
More like this
Doctor Foster returns to BBC1 this autumn