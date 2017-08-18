His return, two years after his affair was exposed, leaves Gemma reeling and seems to set a chain of rather dramatic events in motion. If THAT series one dinner party is anything to go by, we're in for some explosive drama.

"You want to get rid of me", Gemma mutters menacingly. Could her defiance set Jones on the path to another Bafta?

Simon's mistress turned main squeeze Kate (Jodie Comer) may be hoping for peace and quiet this time around, but we quite frankly can't wait to see sparks fly.

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Foster returns to BBC1 this autumn