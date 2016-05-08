Doctor Foster's Suranne Jones has won the prize for Leading Actress at the 2016 British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from The C Word's Sheridan Smith, Wolf Hall's Claire Foy and Don't Take My Baby's Ruth Madeley.



The category was hard to call coming into tonight's ceremony, especially in light of last year's result which saw a surprise win for Georgina Campbell whose turn in Murdered by My Boyfriend wasn't expected to pip the likes of Sarah Lancashire, Keeley Hawes and Sheridan Smith to the prize.