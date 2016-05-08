BAFTA TV Awards 2016: Doctor Foster's Suranne Jones wins Best Actress
The stars of The C Word, Doctor Foster, Don't Take My Baby and Wolf Hall contest the coveted prize for best leading lady
Doctor Foster's Suranne Jones has won the prize for Leading Actress at the 2016 British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from The C Word's Sheridan Smith, Wolf Hall's Claire Foy and Don't Take My Baby's Ruth Madeley.
The category was hard to call coming into tonight's ceremony, especially in light of last year's result which saw a surprise win for Georgina Campbell whose turn in Murdered by My Boyfriend wasn't expected to pip the likes of Sarah Lancashire, Keeley Hawes and Sheridan Smith to the prize.
Tonight's star-studded awards saw stars from television's biggest series in attendance, including Tom Hiddleston, Martin Freeman, Aidan Turner and Maisie Williams. As the evening began, the nominations were led by Wolf Hall with four nods, followed by Peter Kay's Car Share and This is England '90 with three apiece.
Hosted by Graham Norton, the 2016 ceremony was held at Festival Hall on London's South Bank.