Despite running for almost 30 years now, the much-loved show continues to throw up fresh thrills and unexpected twists for viewers, with season 27 undoubtedly bringing more of the same.

Last time out, fans watched as Nikki and Jack continued to navigate balancing their personal and professional lives, as the pair teamed up in the workplace and tried to make time for each other outside of it - as they finally made their relationship official.

Speaking about the decision to have the leading characters officially become a couple, Fox said in an interview with RadioTimes.com: "If you've worked alongside each other for a decade and they're both single, and they clearly enjoy being together, apart from should they get together because they're colleagues, what else is in the way?

"The producers wanted to put them together and see what would happen, and then we wanted to caretake them into not just being broken up, but to retain the flavour which the audience has seemed to have enjoyed, which is that they can still have that fun and they can still have that relationship."

So far, it's been going well for Nikki and Jack - but will that continue in season 27? We only have to wait a few more weeks now to find out.

Silent Witness returns to BBC One on Monday 8th January 2024 at 9pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.

