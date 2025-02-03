But for a moment, there was doubt over whether they would actually make it to the altar.

"There's that commitment that's been made, and with this series, we see Jack trying to plan the perfect wedding and Nikki is sort of paralysed by how much there is to put into arranging a marriage," Emilia Fox said on The One Show last month.

"So she doesn't even know where to begin, and then Kit and Harriet are sort of the observers of what's going on in their relationship and they sort of give their input, and then we'll see what happens."

The actor also echoed those comments in an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press.

"Sort of a running theme through the series is Jack has got his mind on working out what a good wedding will be for them," she said.

"But Nikki's a little bit in denial about it, like the organisation of wedding preparation and what kind of wedding they're going to have at this stage in their lives, which I think is a really interesting thing."

And that doubt played out once again in the final two episodes of season 28.

Emilia Fox. BBC / BBC Studios

"Jack, I want to marry you, I was just thinking... we don't have to do the big wedding," she said. "I don't need the crowd, the bridesmaids, the big fuss. I just need you."

Initially, he appeared a little hurt.

"I just wanted it to be perfect for you," he said.

But she was quick to quell his anxieties.

"Marrying you, how can that be anything less than perfect?"

And with that, they charged full steam ahead.

With Kit as their witness and Harriet as Jack's best man, they promised themselves to one another in a humble courthouse ceremony.

"I have faith in you and us," said Nikki. "I'm giving my heart to you."

"And I'm giving mine to you," smiled Jack. "And I promise to cherish it."

"And I promise to keep yours safe," she added.

But while Nikki and Jack's future is more certain than ever, the Lyell's is not...

Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven David Caves as Jack Hodgson, Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander and Francesca Mills as Kit Brooks in Silent Witness season 28. BBC Studios,Robert Wilson

The Home Office wants Nikki to set up a new forensic centre of excellence based out of Birmingham General Hospital, but that would involve the pathologist taking over from Harriet, who would be forced into retirement.

"I can't, I'm sorry," said Nikki without a hint of indecision. "We're a team and a very good team. Why would you want to break that up?"

She then paused, before laying out her terms.

"I'll only do it if Harriet Maven is in charge."

But have they accepted her terms?

Just after Nikki and Jack's nuptials, both Harriet and Kit received an email about the move to Birmingham, but its contents were withheld from us, leaving their futures uncertain.

"What are we going to do?" said Harriet.

Did they both receive offers to join Nikki and Jack in Birmingham? And if so, will they want to leave London? Or have they been left out of the equation altogether?

Silent Witness has since moved its production to the West Midlands, as addressed by the BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore back in 2023.

But will the rest of the team also make the move in season 29?

Watch this space.

Silent Witness seasons 1-28 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

