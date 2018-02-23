Disabled actress Liz Carr, who plays Clarissa on Silent Witness, spoke about how the storyline was "really personal" and said watching the episodes back made her cry.

"It's a hard watch," she added. "She goes through some difficult times and we see some great strength I think with Clarissa."

But while some viewers praised the storyline and its portrayal:

More like this

Others weren't as impressed, especially by the denouement of the storyline's first part, which saw suspect Kevin (played by Toby Sams-Friedman) shot by the police:

What did you think? Do you think Silent Witness's care home abuse storyline work?

Advertisement

Silent Witness continues Tuesday 30th January at 9pm BBC1