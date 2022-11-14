The series will air on BBC One and iPlayer, though a release date has yet to be confirmed and filming has yet to begin.

Douglas Stuart's 2020 Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain is being adapted into a TV series by the BBC and A24.

Like the novel, the adaptation will be inspired by Stuart's own childhood in Thatcher-years Glasgow and will follow Shuggie Bain, "an effeminate boy who struggles to fit in", as he navigates life and his relationship with his alcoholic mother and "guiding light", Agnes.

Shuggie Bain.

Douglas Stuart said in a statement: "I am deeply grateful to the BBC and A24 for their belief in Shuggie Bain. I’m thrilled to bring the Bain family to the screen and the opportunity to expand on my novel and to bring new threads to the story, exploring hardships and struggles as well as the compassion, humour, and resilience that is so central to the Scottish spirit."

Gaynor Holmes, BBC Drama commissioning editor, added: "Shuggie Bain is an extraordinary novel, with all the makings of extraordinary television. It’s a real honour to be working with the immensely talented Douglas Stuart to bring his vision to the BBC."

Stuart will be writing the series, while A24 will be produced and distributed internationally by A24, whose projects include Euphoria season 2, The Whale, Minari and Men.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Looking for somehting else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. You can also visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.