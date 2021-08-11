First look at upcoming BBC drama Showtrial from the makers of Line of Duty

The BBC has released first-look images of upcoming drama Showtrial, from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard – and it looks just as good as it sounds.

The five-part legal drama stars Tracy Ifeachor (The Originals, Doctor Who) as Cleo Roberts, a duty solicitor who gets embroiled in a high-profile case involving upper-class student Talitha Campbell (played by Free Rein’s Celine Buckens). Take a peek at them below.

The image certainly gives us a glimpse of their personalities, especially Buckens’ Talitha, who has been charged with conspiring to murder a fellow student – and claims she is being used as a scapegoat.

Her estranged father is a wealthy property developer, but Talitha refuses his help, choosing Cleo to lead her defence instead. But is she really innocent?

A tense trial ensues, with the series exploring “how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process in a timely legal drama full of dark humour.”

Sharon D Clarke (Grace O’Brien in Doctor Who) and James Frain (Star Trek: Discovery) are also in the cast, though it’s unclear which roles they’ll play.

“I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial”, series creator, writer and executive producer Ben Richards said in a statement when the drama was announced. “It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines.”

Director Zara Hayes added: “These scripts are thoroughly gripping and yet say something truly resonant about the justice system. I couldn’t be more honoured to bring them to life along with such a wonderful cast and the dream team in British TV drama.”

Set and filmed in Bristol, there is no release date as of yet for Showtrial, but it is expected to land on the broadcaster later this year. As to whether it will be as gripping as its predecessors Line of Duty and Bodyguard, we think there’s a pretty strong chance it will be!

