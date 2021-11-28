Showtrial fans decide Dhillon was the real killer after ambiguous ending

After five episodes and countless theories, Showtrial reached its conclusion on BBC One tonight (28th November).

Advertisement

However, those hoping to find out for sure who killed student Hannah Ellis (Abra Thompson) were left without a satisfying answer.

Intriguingly, though the jury did make a decision, the finale left the exact circumstances of her death a mystery, the truth of what happened open to interpretation.

Talitha (Celine Buckens) and Dhillon (Joseph Payne) – Hannah’s two friends and the two suspects charged with her murder – reached the end of their joint trial, with the jury finding the former not guilty, but the latter guilty.

But was justice really served?

Viewers were left divided over whether Dhillon actually killed Hannah or not, but a RadioTimes.com poll reveals fans’ verdict on who the real murderer was.

Only 15 per cent of over 5,000 fans thought Talitha acted alone. However, 37 per cent thought both Talitha and Dhillon were involved in the killing.

The majority, 48 per cent of respondents, decided Dhillon did indeed act alone.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In court, both parties tried to argue their innocence to some degree.

Talitha claimed she never went over to Hannah’s house on the night her friend died, instead going home and passing out after a long night of partying.

Dhillon, meanwhile, said the three of them returned to Hannah’s house and ended up in a threesome.

According to Dhillon, during their sexual encounter, Talitha wrapped her scarf around Hannah’s neck to make things more intense, but wound up strangling her to death – accidentally, he believes.

Though the jury decided in Talitha’s favour, sending Dhillon to prison for a minimum of 23 years, the ambiguous final scene between her and her lawyer Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor) left a fair bit of doubt in viewers’ minds.

Advertisement

Showtrial is available to stream on iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.