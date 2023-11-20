Peter suggests that it's what Ellen would have wanted, telling the detectives that her body being burned is better than it "rotting in a drawer".

Ruth points out it's a refrigerated draw, and that Ellen's body wouldn't have rotted until it was taken out - a clarification he doesn't look best pleased about.

You can watch the clip right here now.

This eighth season has been the first run of Shetland not to feature Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez, with his role being taken up by Ashley Jensen's Ruth.

Read more:

Tosh star Alison O'Donnell previously told RadioTimes.com that this change meant the behind-the-scenes experience on season 8 was "night and day" with what had come before.

She explained: "It was always going to be really, really different because I had cut my teeth working alongside Dougie and learning how to do this job.

"I had grown into that iteration of the show and I felt very comfortable in that. I always felt like I could anticipate what was coming, so everybody knew that was all going to be out of the window [with this season]."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "It was nice to be reawakened and, to a certain extent, start all over again, although at the same time I was able to bring a decade of experience of what this show is and what my experience of this show is, and Ashley's experience of everything she's done before, and we just tried to meet in the middle.

"It was a really, really thrilling process. I really enjoyed it."

Shetland season 8 continues on Wednesday 22nd November at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7 per cent for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.