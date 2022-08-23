Shetland first looks sees Abbie receive cryptic text from Clana

DI Jimmy Perez certainly has his work cut out for his final case, before Henshall leaves Shetland for good and he is replaced by either a new face or an existing Shetland cast member.

Just as Douglas Henshall teased, things are indeed getting murkier and murkier in the latest season of Shetland . Not only did Connor Cairns go missing, but now his girlfriend Bryd has turned up dead, the day after after receiving a text message from Connor's phone asking her to meet.

In the meantime, it looks like another mysterious text will be sent in Wednesday night's episode, but this time it involves friends Clana and Abbie, Connor's sister.

A preview for the episode shows Abbie listening to music, looking out over Shetland's eerie, stark landscape. Her introspection time is interrupted by an ominous text message from Clana which says: "I need to tell you something."

Viewers will remember Clana, who has a penchant for the occult, followed Bryd after she received the message from Connor's phone. She also didn't seem too fond of Connor in the season premiere, when we can see her watching him drop Abbie off at her halls.

Luckily, we don't have long to wait before we find out what she's hiding.

