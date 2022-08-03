Shetland’s Douglas Henshall says exit was “a little anticlimactic”

Speaking of his exit , Henshall explained it was “a little anticlimactic.” He said: "My last scenes were filmed in a car park in Kilmacolm which was very odd. We’d tried to wrap three times but, because of COVID, it kept being put back. So it felt a little anticlimactic in the end."

Shetland fans don't have long to wait before season 7 arrives on BBC One. Sadly, it will mark Douglas Henshall's last. Henshall has been playing DI Jimmy Perez on the Scottish-set crime drama for almost a decade, but he announced he would be quitting the show back in July.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The actor revealed he did get to say "a few words of thanks to everyone who was there but it’s impossible to encapsulate 10 years of work." He continued: "Shetland has meant a lot to me and it’s going to take some time to sink in that I’ve left the show."

An eighth series has already been confirmed, and whether it can survive without Perez remains to be seen, especially since his replacement has yet to be announced.

Henshall, who is in the cover of this week's Radio Times magazine, said that it wouldn't be the "show I was in. They will have to make a whole other show."

Shetland season 7 begins on Wednesday 10th August 2022 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.