Shetland's Douglas Henshall is this week's Radio Times cover star

When the news broke that Henshall was to quit Shetland , everyone at Radio Times was shocked. Based on the brilliant stories of crime writer Ann Cleeves, in Shetland Henshall created a unique detective in what has become a very crowded genre.

On this week’s Radio Times magazine cover is Shetland star Douglas Henshall – who, after seven seasons, is waving goodbye to the British crime drama.

Smart, sensitive, quiet and empathetic, DI Jimmy Perez was a tour de force of acting by Henshall. Shetland’s huge popularity was built up over 10 years, season by season, and is now one of the biggest shows on the BBC.

Henshall has no regrets about leaving – but isn’t sure how the show will continue without him. In conversation with Amy Raphael, the actor discusses why this season is his last and what the future holds for Alison O’Donnell's Tosh.

“It will be weird knowing they’re shooting an eighth series and I’m not there," he explains. "But I’m not sure what the show is going to be. I hope it works out and I wish them every success, but it isn’t going to be the show I was in.”

Plus, he talks about having ‘imposter syndrome’ as a result of his background.

Richard Coles discusses coping with the loss of his husband David, his ‘disabling moments’ of grief and how we can learn about grief from other cultures: “After my husband David died aged 43 from alcoholism, I went to the Co-op on the way back from the hospital to buy bread and milk because we’d been in ICU for five days. When I got home, I discovered I’d bought three kinds of parmesan. I took the dogs for a walk and forgot to bring them home (thankfully, somebody else did).”

Daniel Mays talks about his friendship with Stephen Graham, gives advice for working class actors and reveals what real undercover policemen say to him: “I get stopped all the time – I often get men sidling up to me at airports or in waiting rooms of train stations and telling me, 'I’m an undercover policeman. I loved you in that show.'”

Shetland season 7 begins on Wednesday 10th August on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now.

