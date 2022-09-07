How the long-serving character will exit the BBC crime drama has been kept firmly under wraps, but a running theme throughout season 7 has been Jimmy's fatigue following years in a highly pressured and emotionally demanding job.

Jimmy Perez's exit from Shetland is almost upon us, with Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the detective airing in a week's time.

"Three people are dead (Connor Cairns, Bryd Fleming and William Rodgers) and I'm not able to just shake that off," he says during his date with Meg.

Jimmy's ability to soldier on in the most difficult of circumstances is looking increasingly unlikely.

Read more: Shetland season 7 sets up another key character exit in episode 1

But another possible reason for his upcoming departure was hinted at in tonight's episode (Wednesday 7th September).

Meg not only talks about the "toll" that Jimmy's work has taken on him personally, but those around him, too. Jimmy's face instantly drops, his disappointment palpable.

"I don't know if I want that in my life," she admits. But all Jimmy can say is, "Okay. I understand, if that's how you feel."

And with that, she leaves, and Jimmy is alone once again.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meg wants Jimmy to choose her, which he was unable to do in that moment. But there's a big part of the detective that clearly wants to explore a life with her.

If we didn't know that the season 7 finale is Henshall's final outing as Jimmy, we'd expect their romance to fizzle out to nothing following that conversation. But it looks like she could be the reason he chooses to hang up his coat.

Following the death of his wife Fran and his failed relationship with Alice, he's certainly paid his dues.

Meg Pattison in Shetland.

But there is a possibility that Jimmy's exit could be a tragic one.

Episode 5 wrapped up on a dramatic note, with fisherman Ally Flett, who is part of the eco-terror cell, providing a decoy while the bomb maker is hard at work on a new device.

If the explosive detonates, it could be curtains for Jimmy, which would be a desperately sad way for the character to sign off, leaving his long-standing fanbase bereft.

But we're certainly not ruling it out.

Shetland season 7 finale airs on Wednesday 14th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Ann Cleeves's Shetland novels are available to buy now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.