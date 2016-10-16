“I was going to do just four, just one quartet, but it grew. There will be just one more Shetland book after Cold Earth. And then the story is told.”

Then she dropped the bombshell.

“I might kill him off.”

Cleeves said this with a laugh, so it might not have been serious, but Henshall could read the writing on the wall.

“The life of an actor right there! You think everything’s going fantastic, then they just kill you.”

Well, the TV series has diverged from the books, so there may be hope yet. As for book-Jimmy, maybe it’s time to get a ticket off the island?