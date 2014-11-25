Sherlock and the mystery of Benedict Cumberbatch's missing shoulder
Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman appear in a brand new still from the Sherlock special – but the super sleuth appears to be missing something...
The internet went into meltdown this afternoon after a new image of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in the Sherlock special was tweeted out.
#221back #Sherlock #notkidding pic.twitter.com/hYlvuEIjwr
— BBC One (@BBCOne) November 25, 2014
According to BBC1, it's how the pair will appear when they play Sherlock and Watson in the upcoming episode – an interesting statement considering there's one notable omission: Benedict Cumberbatch's shoulder.
Yup, take a closer look at the promotional image tweeted out and you'll spot a mysterious gap where the rest of the actor's arm is supposed to be. That tricksy Photoshop, eh?
But while we ummed and ahhhed about the mystery of Sherlock's shoulder, BBC1 were seemingly already on the case, doing a spot of colouring in while the internet collectively scratched their chins. Look, the image that's now being circulated is all fixed!
Case closed.