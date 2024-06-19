A number of recognisable faces also appeared alongside Piper.

Secret Diary of a Call Girl main cast

Bill Piper as Belle

Iddo Goldberg as Ben

Cherie Lunghi as Stephanie

Ashley Madekwe as Bambi

Callum Blue as Alex

James D'Arcy as Duncan

Lily James as Poppy

Gemma Chan as Charlotte

Paul Nicholls as Harry Keegan

Joanna Bobbin as Jackie

David Dawson as Byron

Toyah Willcox as Gail

Stuart Organ as Niall

Billie Piper played Belle

Billie Piper. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Billie Piper starred as Hannah in Secret Diary of a Call Girl, the eponymous 'call girl', known as 'Belle', who pretended she was working as a legal secretary after graduating from university.

Prior to that, she was known as companion Rose Tyler in Doctor Who. Her CV also includes Penny Dreadful, Collateral and I Hate Suzie. Film roles include Rare Beasts, Catherine Called Birdy and Scoop.

She's set to appear in the second season of Wednesday, and new series Kaos.

Iddo Goldberg played Ben

Iddo Goldberg. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Iddo Goldberg played Ben, who dated Hannah at university. He managed a bar in London.

He played Freddie Thorne in Peaky Blinders. Other TV roles also include Snowpiercer and Salem. You might also have watched Goldberg in The Zookeeper's Wife.

Cherie Lunghi played Stephanie

Cherie Lunghi. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Cherie Lunghi played Stephanie, the head of escorting agency Discreet Elite and Hannah's agent.

After Secret Diary, she appeared in various episodes of Lewis, Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders and Strike. Lunghi was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ashley Madekwe played Bambi

Ashley Madekwe. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Ashley Madekwe played Bambi, another escort, who Hannah took under her wing.

Madekwe went on to appear in Revenge, Salem, Tell Me a Story and Dr Death. She also starred in County Lines and The Strays.

Joanna Bobin played Jackie

Joanna Bobin. Neil Mockford/WireImage

Joanna Bobin played Jackie, Hannah's sister, who was none the wiser about her sibling's job.

You might recognise her from Bridgerton.

James D'Arcy played Duncan

James D'Arcy. Samir Hussein/WireImage

James D'Arcy played Duncan, Hannah's publisher when she became an author. But their relationship becomes complicated.

You might have watched him in Broadchurch, Agent Carter, Homeland, Red Election and Constellation. He appeared in films Dunkirk and Oppenheimer.

Callum Blue played Alex

Callum Blue. Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Callum Blue played Alex, a doctor who was in a relationship with 'Belle'.

Prior to Secret Diary, his credits included Dead Like Me, Related, The Tudors and The Princess Diaries 2. He went on to star in Smallville and Proof.

Lily James played Poppy

Lily James. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Lily James played Poppy, Stephanie's daughter. She had no idea what her mother did for a living.

After Secret Diary, she went on to star in Downton Abbey. Her other TV credits include War and Peace, The Pursuit of Love and Pam & Tommy. James's film credits include live-action Cinderella, Baby Driver, Darkest Hour, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Yesterday, Rebecca, The Dig and The Iron Claw.

David Dawson played Byron

David Dawson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

David Dawson played Byron, an aristocrat who met Bambi while she was working an escort, before falling in love with her.

His credits include Luther, Ripper Street, The Last Kingdom and This Town. Dawson also appeared in film My Policeman.

Gemma Chan played Charlotte

Gemma Chan. Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television

Gemma Chan played another of Stephanie's employees at Discreet Elite.

Her most notable TV role post Secret Diary was Humans. She also appeared in single episodes of Shetland and Death in Paradise. Chan's film roles include Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel, Eternals, The Creator and Don't Worry Darling.

Paul Nicholls played Harry Keegan

Paul Nicholls. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Paul Nicholls starred as Harry Keegan, a detective who solicited Discreet Elite's services.

Prior to Secret Diary, he was best known for EastEnders. Nicholls went on to appear in Holby City, Law & Order: UK and Ackley Bridge.

Toyah Willcox played Gail

Toyah Willcox. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Toyah Willcox played Gail, Hannah's mother. She didn't know what her daughter did for a living.

Willcox was an established singer before Secret Diary and continues to perform.

Stuart Organ played Niall

Stuart Organ. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Stuart Organ played Niall, Hannah's father who was also unaware of his daughter's work.

Much of Organ's CV includes video game voice-overs. He's also had minor roles in Doctors and Bridgerton.

Secret Diary of a Call Girl is available to stream now on Netflix, Prime Video and ITVX.

