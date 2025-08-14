A press release accompanying the image described it as a preview of "the tense rivalries and high-stakes power struggles at the heart of this reimagined take on the legendary tale".

The new series, which was announced back in February, has been created by showrunner John Glenn (SEAL Team) and producer/director Jonathan English (Librarians: The Next Chapter) and promises to bring "historical authenticity" and "psychological depth" to the iconic tale.

Meanwhile, there will also be a heightened focus on the relationship between Robin and Marian, who are being played by screen newcomer Jack Patten and former Hollyoaks star Lauren McQueen respectively.

The cast for the 10-episode series also includes Lydia Peckham (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Steven Waddington (The Trap), Marcus Fraser (Foundation), Angus Castle-Doughty (Shadow and Bone) and Henry Rowley.

When the show was first announced, Bean's new iteration of the famous antagonist was described as "a statesman, a strategist, and a builder of Nottingham itself" who "rules with an iron hand, not out of cruelty, but an unshakable belief that the law, as Normans see it, must be preserved".

Interestingly, this version of Robin Hood is not the only new take on the legend coming to screens in the near future, with Jodie Comer and Hugh Jackman set to star in a film titled The Death of Robin Hood, written and directed by A Quiet Place: Day One and Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski.

That version of the story entered production earlier in 2025 and its cast looks to be especially star-studded, with Bill Skarsgård, Noah Jupe and Murray Bartlett all confirmed for supporting roles.

There's no word yet on exactly when the MGM+ series will begin its run, but we do know that it will be sometime this year. We'll be on the lookout for any further updates.

