Chris O'Dowd's cheerful Irish-set, UK-produced, comedy Moone Boy, which follows a young boy and his imaginary friend, also won an award. The sitcom, which will return to Sky1 for a second series in the new year, was awarded best comedy.

And the good news for UK representatives didn't stop there. Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender took home best international arts programme, too.

McGovern's Accused was also nominated for best drama but missed out to French series, The Returned, which aired on Channel 4 earlier this year. British actress Sheridan Smith was nominated for best actress for her turn in ITV's Mrs Biggs, but lost out to Brazil's Fernanda Montenegro, while UK produced Secret State was on the shortlist for best TV movie.

More like this

The 41st International Emmy Awards took place at the New York Hilton on 25 November.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes