Screw episode 1 preview introduces Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Rosie

Channel 4’s new darkly comedic prison drama Screw starts tonight – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive peek at the first episode.

Starring Nina Sosanya (Staged, His Dark Materials) and Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, the series explores life as a prison officer in an all-male British prison.

The synopsis reads: “Inspired by the creator’s [Rob Williams] experience of working and volunteering in prisons, this series brings us a view of incarceration unlike any other. Through a vibrant and multi-layered cast of characters, Screw tackles contemporary stories head on – but always cut through with comedy, irreverence and heart.”

Sosanya plays enigmatic veteran prison officer ‘screw’ Leigh, while O’Donnell takes on the role of trainee officer Rose as she joins the staff at Long Marsh men’s prison.

In our exclusive first-look clip, O’Donnell’s Rosie fails to impress new boss Leigh when she arrives on her first day.

“Are you chewing gum?” Leigh asks, at which point the newbie lies: “No.”

“Which could be used to make a key, block a lock. I mean, I know training’s short…” the officer sighs.

It looks like it’s in at the deep end for Rosie as she dives in to get to grips with her new role.

Screw also features Faraz Ayub as Ali, Stephen Wight as Gary, Ron Donachie as Don, and Jackie Laura Checkley as Jackie.

BAFTA-winning writer Williams’ previous projects include The Victim and Killing Eve.

Screw starts tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. For all the latest news, visit our dedicated Drama hub, or find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.