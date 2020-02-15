A second series is about to continue the story and here's everything you need to know...

When is Save Me Too on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV?

Save Me Too will begin airing on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday 1st April 2020. All episodes will be available to stream on NOW TV from that same date.

Is there a trailer for Save Me Too?

Yes! Take a look at this trailer for the second series...

What is Save Me Too about?

Save Me Too is a sequel series to 2018's Save Me, which returns to the world of Nelson "Nelly" Rowe, a man tirelessly searching for his missing daughter.

The first series took him to some dark and dangerous places, provoking him to reflect on his own life decisions along the way.

Despite his very best efforts, Nelly was unable to find his daughter in Save Me and this new series will pick up 17 months later to find out where he – and possibly she – is now.

Who is in the cast of Save Me Too?

Save Me Too - Lennie James, Suranne Jones Sky

The main cast of Save Me are all set to return for this second series, with Lennie James (The Walking Dead) back in the lead role as Nelly Rowe.

Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) is also back as Claire McGory, Nelly's former lover, as well as the mother of their missing daughter, Jody.

This Is England star Stephen Graham and Pennyworth's Jason Flemyng will reprise their roles as Nelly's friends, the troubled Melon and cross-dressing bartender Tam respectively.

Adrian Edmondson (Bancroft) is returning to the role of paedophile Gideon Charles, while Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) has joined the cast to play his wife, Jennifer.

She will be "forced to make an impossible choice that will place her in direct conflict with Nelly," according to the show's official synopsis.

Olive Gray will also return as Grace, a vulnerable girl Nelly rescued in the first series.

