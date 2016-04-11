Sarah Michelle Gellar channels the 90s with behind-the-scenes snaps from Cruel Intentions TV show
Kathryn Valmont rides again, and she's taking you with her!
'Tis the season to reboot everything from the 90s and that much hyped Cruel Intentions TV spin-off seems to be going swimmingly – if Sarah Michelle Gellar's Instagram posts are anything to go by.
The star of the 90s cult hit is reprising her role as Kathryn Valmont for the show and she's wasted no time bringing the decade back in a a series of behind the scenes posts.
From Kathryn's interesting 'bathing' suit...
To a car that look suspiciously like the dearly departed Sebastian Valmont's favourite vehicle.
And some curious chats with a horse.
But really, it's all about THAT CAR.
Can we get a chorus of either Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve or Placebo's Every Me Every You now, please?
And to think, we haven't even seen Sandy Cohen from The OC in action yet...