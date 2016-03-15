Gallagher, who you might also remember from such rom-coms as While You Were Sleeping, is joining Gellar and co to play Sebastian Valmont's (Ryan Philippe) hotel magnate daddy.

He's described as a "sexy, beguiling, sophisticated, powerful and ruthless billionaire", meaning he'll basically be Sandy Cohen, if Sandy Cohen had his O.C father-in-law Caleb's talents for making money by manipulating others.

Variety says the elder Valmont will swoop in to educate the grandson he never knew he had (the new show focuses on the kid Reese Witherspoon's character Annette apparently gave birth to after Sebastian died) in the art of being a right so and so.

And there we were thinking Seth Cohen marrying Blair Waldorf and having super teen drama offspring was the best nostalgic collaboration we'd ever witness.

Between Buffy and Sandy, this is one TV pilot we quite frankly can't wait to see.