Seth's dad from The OC just joined the cast of Cruel Intentions
Buffy The Vampire Slayer meets Sandy Cohen in a 90s and 00s nostalgia explosion
When we heard Cruel Intentions was getting a TV reboot we felt a twinge of nostalgia. And when we heard Sarah Michelle Gellar was going to actually star in it we got the tiniest bit excited.
And now, they've only gone and added Peter EYEBROWS Gallagher, aka Sandy Cohen, Seth's super attractive and seriously cool dad to the cast and we're having a 90s/00s meltdown up in here.
Gallagher, who you might also remember from such rom-coms as While You Were Sleeping, is joining Gellar and co to play Sebastian Valmont's (Ryan Philippe) hotel magnate daddy.
He's described as a "sexy, beguiling, sophisticated, powerful and ruthless billionaire", meaning he'll basically be Sandy Cohen, if Sandy Cohen had his O.C father-in-law Caleb's talents for making money by manipulating others.
Variety says the elder Valmont will swoop in to educate the grandson he never knew he had (the new show focuses on the kid Reese Witherspoon's character Annette apparently gave birth to after Sebastian died) in the art of being a right so and so.
More like this
And there we were thinking Seth Cohen marrying Blair Waldorf and having super teen drama offspring was the best nostalgic collaboration we'd ever witness.
Between Buffy and Sandy, this is one TV pilot we quite frankly can't wait to see.