Sarah Michelle Gellar will star in Cruel Intentions TV series and now we're so ready to relive the 90s
Talk about Throwback Thursday...
Published: Thursday, 25 February 2016 at 8:10 am
Silly rabbit, don't you know the 90s are calling?
Advertisement
Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed that she'll be reprising her role as wonderfully sinister Kathryn Merteuil in the TV spin-off of 1999 teen movie Cruel Intentions.
The actor posted a nostalgic photograph of her with the director and the producer of the film when it was made over 17 years ago — alongside a picture of the trio in 2016 as they create the new TV show.
The series is set more than 15 years after the film finishes, reports Deadline. It follows Kathryn as she fights for control of Valmont International as well as the soul of Bash Casey (Smith), the son of her brother, the late Sebastian Valmont, and Annette Hargrove.
Advertisement
Oh, the cunning to come...
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement