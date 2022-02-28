Ruth Wilson discusses 'exploitative' sex scenes on The Affair

The series aired on US network Showtime and Sky Atlantic here in the UK, telling the story of an adulterous relationship between novelist Noah Solloway (Dominic West) and waitress Alison Bailey (Wilson).

Ruth Wilson has again spoken out against her former television series The Affair , criticising the production for sex scenes she describes as "desperately awkward".

Though the series earned praise from critics, including two Golden Globe wins and an Emmy nomination, things were not healthy behind the scenes.

As a result of her discomfort, Wilson left the show before its final season, which saw True Blood and X-Men alum Anna Paquin take her place as the female lead.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the years since the show concluded, Wilson has repeatedly slammed the production for its allegedly thoughtless approach to intimate moments, which she claims would fall short of today's standards.

Wilson told The Sunday Times: "Since MeToo... intimacy coaches are really scientific about sex scenes. But before nothing would be said. It would be about making it up as you go along.

"No one wanted to discuss [sex scenes], so the actors were invariably left to create something on the day and that’s desperately awkward. It’s a horrible place to be."

She added "If something doesn’t feel authentic, in the context of something like a sex scene, it can start to feel exploitative. And that was happening on The Affair a bit. Now I’m working as a producer we have the space where if you’re feeling a bit uncomfortable we can talk about that."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to representatives from Showtime for comment on this matter.

Intimacy coaches have become commonplace in recent years, with I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel among the names who have strongly advocated for the importance of their work.

Wilson currently stars in the HBO fantasy drama His Dark Materials, where she plays the villainous Mrs Coulter, a performance which earned her the Best Actress award from BAFTA Cymru.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.