Julia Stiles reveals there are no plans for Riviera season 4

The actress starred as glamorous art curator Georgina Clios in three seasons of the Sky thriller series, which released its third run back in 2020.

Julia Stiles has revealed that there are currently no plans for a fourth season of Riviera.

Following its conclusion, there was no official word on the renewal or cancellation of the hit drama.

When discussing her new film Orphan: First Kill, RadioTimes.com spoke with Stiles about the future of Riviera.

When asked about a potential return for the series, she said: "I loved making that show. The pandemic kind of put a wrench in us doing any… there were talks about doing another season, and then the world shut down. And it was just like, it's such an international show. It was just going to be too expensive and complicated to make another one.

"But I would, I mean, I don't know. I don't know. I don't think there are any plans to do that. But I would totally be open to like maybe a movie version of it or something. It was really fun show to work on."

RadioTimes.com has approached Sky for comment on this story.

In the meantime, fans of Stiles can catch her in the Amazon Prime Video comedy series The Lake which follows a man trying to reconnect with his biological daughter while holidaying at a lake where he went in the summers of his childhood.

The series has already been renewed for a second season and Stiles confirmed to RadioTimes.com that she would return as the expressive Maisy-May and is soon to film the episodes in Canada.

On what she would like to see in the second run, Stiles revealed: "What I love about Maisie-May, the character that I play, is when she doesn't get what she wants, she has a complete temper tantrum about it like an unabashed toddler meltdown. And I'd like to do more of those because it's very cathartic."

Julia Stiles in The Lake. Peter H. Stranks/Amazon Studios

Fans of the actress can next see her in the horror prequel film Orphan: First Kill as she portrays a mother who finds the sinister Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) in her home.

Orphan: First Kill is released in UK cinemas on 19th August 2022, while Riviera seasons 1-3 are available on NOW and Sky, and The Lake season 1 is available on Amazon Prime Video.

