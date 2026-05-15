At long last, we're finally back in Rutshire as Rivals season 2 has landed on our screens. It hasn't been too long of a wait for fans who have been waiting to dive back into the raunchy and cutthroat world of TV, which is all based on the original novel series by the late Jilly Cooper.

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With all of the stars of the first outing returning for the second and the thirst for revenge at an all-time high, there's plenty to look forward to in the upcoming episodes.

As per the synopsis, we already know that things reach a "fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase", with it also being teased that "Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power."

With the first three episodes of Rivals season 2 now available to stream on Disney Plus, some fans may be wondering why their binge-watch of the season has been cut short. Well, the format for this new instalment is different to the show's first outing so read on to find out more about when you can expect new episodes.

Rivals season 2 release schedule: When do new episodes land on Disney Plus?

David Tennant as Tony Baddingham in Rivals season 2. Disney Plus

Rivals season 2 premiered on Disney Plus on Friday 15 May at 7am with the first three episodes. The season has been split into two six episode batches, meaning that the rest of the first batch will continue airing weekly.

That means that new episodes can be found on Disney Plus every Friday from 7am.

Rivals season 2 release schedule

The full release schedule for Rivals season 2 is as follows. As you can see, the release dates for the second batch of Rivals season 2 episodes hasn't yet been confirmed but watch this space.

Episode 1 - 15 May 2026 (out now)

Episode 2 - 15 May 2026 (out now)

Episode 3 - 15 May 2026 (out now)

Episode 4 - 22 May 2026

Episode 5 - 29 May 2026

Episode 6 - 5 June 2026

Episode 7 - TBC, late 2026

Episode 8 - TBC, late 2026

Episode 9 - TBC, late 2026

Episode 10 - TBC, late 2026

Episode 11 - TBC, late 2026

Episode 12 - TBC, late 2026

Rivals season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Rivals season 2 below.

Rivals is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 premieres on Friday 15 May 2026. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

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