Ripper Street to end after five series
The Amazon series starring Matthew Macfadyen, Jerome Flynn and Adam Rothenberg has started filming its last run
Ripper Street's forthcoming fifth series will be its last.
The Victorian crime drama – first created by the BBC but now made by Amazon – is currently filming its fifth and final run in Dublin for release on Prime Video later this year.
The series stars Matthew Macfadyen, Jerome Flynn and Adam Rothenberg as crime-fighting trio Edmund Reid, Bennet Drake and Homer Jackson, policing the streets of 19th century Whitechapel immediately after Jack the Ripper's reign of terror.
Ripper Street first aired for two series on BBC1 but was cancelled in December 2013 before being revived by Amazon the following year. The on demand service recommissioned the show for a fourth and fifth series last year.
Series five welcomes back actor Joseph Mawle to the role of feared Detective Inspector Jedediah Shine, who is intent on revenge following his last appearance at the end of series two.
The show's final farewell promises to show how "as the Victorian age comes to a close, the police officers of H Division attempt to maintain law and order on the streets of Whitechapel."
We can't wait to see our old H Division favourites for one final run.