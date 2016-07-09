"They didn’t want the first glances of the characters shown on social media. And yeah, uncontrolled circumstances I suppose, which I get. And so, we’re all kind of rushed in and out of buildings under umbrellas, hoodies. So, I don’t remember much about the locations."

So, what can fans expect to see when the duo show up on Sunday?

"When you meet [Roger], he’s just an Oxford professor. He’s a well‑educated, well‑brought up young man, who spent a lot of his early years growing up in the Highlands in Scotland before he moved off to be educated down south and then, you know, go on to be an academic. So, his experience of life is very different to the other characters that you’ve met in Outlander, especially the 18th-century characters", says Rankin of his character, who he adds will be pretty much immediately smitten with Jamie and Claire's daughter.

Don't expect a whirlwind romance. In the novels they may [SPOILER ALERT!] fall almost instantly in love, but Rankin says Brianna will present "a bit of a challenge" in the TV adaptation.

There's more to the new boy than an infatuation with Claire and the Laird's wee lass, though. "I wanted to make him as far removed from that world as I could, so you would think he is quite endearing and quite sweet. I have an amazing opportunity with Roger, of taking him on that journey through Voyager" the actor said.

"He almost becomes like a hardened warrior himself. The things that he goes through in the following series!"

Rankin's now looking forward to being able to talk about the show openly. "They’ve kept us in a cage at Starz headquarters in the basement, and we haven’t been allowed out! They fed us well enough and there’s a treadmill in there, so that was nice.", he teased.

"It will be nice to talk about it because obviously we haven’t been able to. And it’s something that we are very excited about. It’s amazing to have that hype."

Outlander's season two finale will be on Amazon Prime from 10th July