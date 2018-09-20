The fourth image also includes another familiar face — Keeley Hawes, who plays Home Secretary Julia Montague in the Sunday night drama.

The selfie — which shows Madden taking a well-earned break from Budd's stoney countenance and instead grinning widely alongside his co-star — appears to have been taken during filming for episode two, which saw Budd's former army pal make an attempt on the Home Secretary's life.

Bodyguard's much-anticipated 75-minute finale, which airs Sunday 23rd September at 9pm on BBC1, will see writer Jed Mercurio attempt to tie-up the multiple loose ends left by last week's penultimate episode.Richard Madden — aka Bodyguard's brooding police protection officer David Budd — has shared a series of selfies from the BBC1 drama's set.

The pictures were uploaded onto Madden's Instagram account, and captioned "If David Budd did selfies collection...". The series shows Madden dressed in his David Budd costume — and featured a lot of fake blood.

