The award will be accepted on behalf of the team by actors John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) and Hannah Murray (Gilly) at the Bafta Television Craft Awards on Sunday 22nd April – which will be live-streamed on Twitter and YouTube.

A statement announcing the award on the Bafta website praises the show for "pushing the boundaries" in TV, and adds that it also recognises the support the series has provided for television industry in the UK. Game of Thrones has filmed across various locations in Northern Ireland, and its production HQ is at Titanic Studios in Belfast.

Krishnendu Majumdar, Chair of BAFTA’s Television Committee, said: “This award recognises and celebrates the excellent craftsmanship of the entire production team behind Game of Thrones. The craft behind what is one of the most popular dramas of our time is nothing short of incredible, from the breath-taking location shots to the intricately designed costumes and set pieces, and not forgetting the level of detail from the makeup and prosthetics team to name a few. Huge congratulations to everyone involved.”

The series, which is set to air its eighth and final season next year, is also up for a "must-see moment" award at the Bafta TV Awards (13th May), for dragon Viserion's death at the hands of the villainous Night King in season seven.

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to air in 2019