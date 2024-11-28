Return to Paradise's Mackenzie has unexpected encounter with ex in teaser
But what could have caused this runner's untimely fate?
Return to Paradise episode 2 premieres tomorrow night – and RadioTimes.com has your first look at DI Mackenzie Clarke's second Dolphin Cove mystery.
The former Met Police detective ended up back in her sunny Aussie hometown, which she went to great lengths to escape, after getting in trouble at work in London.
DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) broke the news that she'd be out of work for a while longer yet, leaving her to turn attention to the worrisome goings-on in Dolphin Cove; this week, that's a sudden fatality at a fun run.
Check out the clip (above), released exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com, for a glimpse of what's in store in the upcoming episode – including the awkward moment that DI Clarke (Anna Samson) is faced with her ex-boyfriend, Glenn (Tai Hara).
As we learnt in episode 1, Mackenzie left Glenn at the altar many years ago, choosing to seek out a new life abroad rather than settle down, leaving him heartbroken and her a pariah among the close-knit Dolphin Cove community.
Now, Glenn is a forensic pathologist, who it seems Mackenzie won't be able to stay away from in her line of work, which begs the question of whether the newly reunited pair could find love again.
Addressing the premise of the show, Return to Paradise co-creator James Hall said: "The fact that DI Mackenzie Clarke never really liked Dolphin Cove or felt at home there means she is still a fish out of water, like all our detectives in Death in Paradise, even though she’s from that town.
"Plus, the way in which she left Dolphin Cove a number of years ago means there’s a lot of people in town who aren’t happy she’s back.
"So, even though our lead detective is Australian and is essentially just going home, she’s essentially still just like Richard Poole in the first series of Death in Paradise, because she’s forced to solve murders in a place she desperately wants to leave."
Return to Paradise continues Fridays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
