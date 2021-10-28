An actual real-life Squid Game is headed to the UK for Halloween weekend – with one key difference
"We will not be murdering people."
Published:
A small selection of people will compete in an actual Squid Game this weekend, as a UK-based venue puts on their own version of the event with one big difference (you can probably guess what it is).
Wembley’s BoxPark will host the competition on Saturday 30th October, with doors opening from 7pm and hopeful players told to arrive before 7:45pm for “game orientation”.
Four of the challenges featured in Netflix‘s mega-hit series will be played on the night in the order in which they occurred in the show, those being Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War, Marbles, and lastly, the Squid Game itself.
As you might have figured out by now, this will be a strictly non-lethal version of the event, with BoxPark promising on their website that they “will not be murdering people”.
With Squid Game being the biggest television show on the planet right now, it should come as no surprise that there has been high demand for entry into this themed night out.
Currently, there are no tickets left that guarantee entry into the venue or the game, but keen competitors can join a waitlist that will alert you if spaces are freed up.
Some might wish to try their luck with one of the free tickets available on the BoxPark website, but unfortunately there’s no certainty that this will get you in on the night.
There will be a cash reward of £1,000 for the participant that comes out on top, mirroring the plot of the Netflix series in which the victor is given a massive jackpot of Squid Game prize money.
Despite its incredible success, Netflix is yet to officially confirm whether the South Korean drama will return for a second season, with creator Hwang Dong-hyuk seemingly unsure about whether to continue his dark story.
