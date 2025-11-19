Reacher season 4 has officially wrapped filming.

Ad

The upcoming fourth instalment, which adapts Lee Child’s 13th Reacher novel Gone Tomorrow, will follow Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) as he unravels a conspiracy that starts on a fateful night on the subway.

Instead of filming in New York City, where Gone Tomorrow is set, the production has rewritten the setting to take place in Philadelphia, where filming began in June.

The news that filming has wrapped was revealed on Instagram by a production team member who posted a celebratory message, which read: “Looks like Reacher Season 4 has officially wrapped! It’s been a long run. Great work to all the cast and crew. Thank you so much Alan…

"Looking forward to Reacher Season 4 based on Lee Child’s 13th Jack Reacher book Gone Tomorrow.”

Speaking about the TV show, which was developed by Nick Santora, author Child recently explained why it's an "addictive" adaptation.

Praising the “relentless non-stop pace” of the streaming format, he said in an interview with the ShortList: “That was the huge attraction, doing the long-form narrative that season-long TV gives you."

He continued: “In the books, Reacher is fleshed out, he is a fully rounded character as much as he can be. With light and shade and loud and quiet. In the books, that’s obvious, but of course for a short-format adaptation that gets compressed and misses a lot, but we had the time to show it all and that was one of the things that I was most excited about and also makes it all the more effective.”

Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher). Amazon Content Services LLC

Child went on: “My theory is that if you have relentless non-stop pace that’s the same thing as having no pace at all. What you need is to show the differences, the quiet parts make the action parts even more effective. And so that was the thrill and the fun of doing a whole season on one story."

He added: “I think it is addictive for a novelist. I can guarantee that if streaming television had been around before, no novelist would ever have chosen anything else, because this works so much better.”

Reacher seasons 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.