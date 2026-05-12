Beloved action series and adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels, Reacher, has just got its future confirmed on Prime Video beyond its already filmed upcoming fourth season.

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On Monday (11 May), Prime Video officially renewed the show for a fifth season, which is once again expected to star Alan Ritchson in the title role.

Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement: "From Lee Child’s globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, Reacher has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise.

"The series’ ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We’re excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season Four’s debut and to build on this incredible momentum."

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher. Brooke Palmer / Prime Video

It is not yet known which of Child's novels will be adapted for season 5. Thus far, the series has jumped around the chronology, with seasons 1, 2 and 3 being based on books one, 11 and seven respectively. Season 4 will adapt book 13, Gone Tomorrow.

The synopsis for season 4 says: "When a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power".

As with previous runs of the show, season 4 will feature a predominantly new cast and characters, with the likes of Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan and Kathleen Roberson set to star.

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Production on the new season wrapped in March, but as of yet there is no confirmed release date for the episodes.

A spin-off to Reacher, titled Neagley and based around the only character beyond Jack to have appeared in all three seasons, wrapped production last summer. It will see Maria Sten reprising her role as Frances Neagley, while Ritchson will reportedly appear as a guest star in that series too.

Reacher seasons 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

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