Mr Bates vs The Post Office aired on ITV on 1st January and was an instant hit, with overnights showing it beating The Tourist season 2 by over 1.4 million viewers. No mean feat considering how popular the BBC series was in its first outing.

Viewer success continued for the real-life series, with it becoming ITV's biggest drama in over a decade, beating even Downton Abbey.

But it was what was happening outside the TV show that was most incredible, with the government finally taking action to help the subpostmasters who were affected by the Horizon Scandal.

More like this

Katherine Kelly as Angela, Lia Williams as Paula and Ian Hart as Bob in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV Studios

Rishi Sunak announced a new law determining that those wrongly convicted would have their convictions overturned, and would be offered a lump sum of repayment. Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells handed back her CBE following public backlash. Some of the subpostmasters started to settle.

There's still a way to go before everyone impacted by the faulty computer system is repaid, but since the drama launched, more progress has been made in a few months than ever before. And that's why they came at the top of our TV 100 list, which you can see in full here.

Digital Editor Morgan Jeffery said of the result: "Radio Times' TV 100 list is an inspiring snapshot of the biggest power players in TV right now, populated by a sensational range of diverse talent and disciplines – but in a year where the game-changing drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office demonstrated the power that television truly has to highlight important issues, change lives and ultimately shape the world that we live in, there could only ever be one winner."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment ITV, commented: "We couldn't be more proud of the continued success of Mr Bates vs The Post Office. It's ITV's biggest drama since records began, over 20 years ago, and so to top Radio Times' TV 100 list is yet another fantastic milestone.

"The drama has now been watched by over 14 million viewers since its launch, only three months ago. So I think it's safe to say that this epic ensemble cast (the first ensemble to ever top this list, I'm told!) undoubtedly represents the most important TV talent of the past year. Congratulations to all!"

Executive producer Patrick Spence said of the award: "It's surreal and thrilling. We only set out to allow the subpostmasters to feel heard, that was our stated intent. We didn't realise that the show would have this effect. The most important thing is they feel heard now – they really feel heard now. For us, that's the greatest reward, but this is lovely, too!"

Polly Hill, ITV commissioner, added: "Thank you for recognising Mr Bates vs The Post Office by putting it top of your TV 100. We are incredibly proud of the drama and the reaction it's had. ITV doesn't always get recognised in the way it deserves, so thank you."

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is streaming on ITVX now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.