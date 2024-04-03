Radio Times TV 100 is coming – here's how you can find out who's topped the list
Who'll win this year?
The Radio Times TV 100 is coming – and we're gearing up to reveal the latest winner of our annual award.
Every year, we team up with the industry's biggest names and channel executives to find the best talent on and off camera who've brightened up our screens, told an important story, or changed the way we consume television.
And on Sunday 7th April 2024, we'll be announcing the latest winner along with the full list, which is jam-packed with talent.
Make sure you head over to our Facebook page or our YouTube channel at 7pm on Sunday 7th April 2024 to find out who's topped the list.
And let us know what you think of the final list by having your say on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Last year, Ncuti Gatwa stormed to victory on the Radio Times TV 100 list.
The 31-year-old would go on to have a stellar year, making his debut in Doctor Who where he appeared in an historic bi-generation scene with David Tennant's Doctor.
He was also a part of the biggest film of 2023, Barbie, where he starred as one of the many Kens opposite Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.
If that wasn't enough, he also helped the ensemble team behind Sex Education wrap up their final season.
Who'll win this year? Join us at 7pm on Sunday 7th April 2024 to find out...
