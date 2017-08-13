Meanwhile, poor Morwenna was struggling to cope with new motherhood under the abusive glare of her repugnant husband, Reverend Osbourne Whitworth, while her sister Rowella went above and beyond to attempt to save her sibling.

But what will happen next? Will Demelza stay true to Ross or will Hugh Armitage return? Will George wreak havoc in the halls of Westminster? Can Elizabeth convince her husband that Valentine is his son? And what happens when the French threat looms large and guns are aimed by the Cornish menfolk?

Advertisement

Hit play below for a preview of what's to come in the Poldark's series three finale... (And if you can't see the podcast player just click here)