Radio Times Podcast – what's going to happen in Poldark series three episode nine?
Trouble lurks around every corner in Cornwall as Ross and Demelza's latest tale comes to a thrilling conclusion...
What's going to happen in Poldark series three episode nine? That's the question everyone wants answers to, even if it does mean having to say goodbye to Ross and co for another series!
When we left our hero at the end of episode eight, his relationship with Demelza seemed to be teetering on a knife's edge, while his arch-nemesis, George Warleggan – who had filled the vacant MP's seat Ross refused – was convinced that his son Valentine was the product of an unholy union between his wife and his Poldark foe.
Meanwhile, poor Morwenna was struggling to cope with new motherhood under the abusive glare of her repugnant husband, Reverend Osbourne Whitworth, while her sister Rowella went above and beyond to attempt to save her sibling.
But what will happen next? Will Demelza stay true to Ross or will Hugh Armitage return? Will George wreak havoc in the halls of Westminster? Can Elizabeth convince her husband that Valentine is his son? And what happens when the French threat looms large and guns are aimed by the Cornish menfolk?
Hit play below for a preview of what's to come in the Poldark's series three finale... (And if you can't see the podcast player just click here)