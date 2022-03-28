Creator Steven Knight discusses the dark truth that tortures Tommy Shelby, how the series may end and the “objectification” of male actors in the series.

Knight says: “Normally shows objectify the female, which is a very unsafe place. But I think objectifying the male is great and it’s funny. The social media comments from women about watching Cillian and Tom [Hardy] are fantastic.”

Also in this week’s Radio Times Magazine:

Colin Barr, the BAFTA-winning executive producer of The Fall of the House of Maxwell, reveals how his research shed light on Ghislaine and Robert Maxwell’s relationship and his views on theories around the death of Robert Maxwell

Michaela Strachan, who is part of the line-up on ITV’s new season of All-Star Musicals, discusses her diagnosis of breast cancer in 2014 and her long-standing ambition to be on Strictly Come Dancing

Read more:

Peaky Blinders concludes at 9pm on Sunday 3rd April on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.