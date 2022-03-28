Peaky Blinders finale first look as Tommy "faces consequences"

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle has warned viewers not to expect a neat and tidy conclusion, which makes sense considering that creator Steven Knight intends to continue this story in a feature film.

After another nail-biting season of top class drama, only one episode remains of Peaky Blinders – and the BBC has unveiled some first-look photos from the feature-length finale.

Still, you can expect some crucial hints as to what the future holds for gangster Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as well as his family, allies and bitter foes.

A reflective synopsis for the episode – titled Lock and Key – reads: "A war veteran who fought in the trenches, Tommy Shelby has been a gangster, an entrepreneur, a captain of industry, a spy and ultimately a Member of Parliament.

"In the course of this odyssey, he has taken on numerous criminal organisations, business adversaries, foreign insurgents, and the British Establishment itself."

It concludes: "Now, in the 1930s, as the clouds of the coming storm gather, he faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions."

In addition to the above image of Murphy in character, below you'll find several more sneak peeks at what's to come in the sixth and final episode of the season.

Paul Anderson and Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders BBC

Several photos from the finale appear to take place in the House of Commons, where it looks as if Tommy will be taking on his fascist nemesis, Sir Oswald Mosley (as portrayed by Sam Claflin).

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders BBC

Amber Anderson has made a big impression this season in the new role of Mosley's partner Diana Mitford, who recently squared off against Ada Shelby (Rundle).

Amber Anderson in Peaky Blinders BBC

Last of all, we see Claflin himself again inhabit the role of Mosley, taking a seat on the recognisable green benches found in the House of Commons – but will Tommy finally be able to put an end to his growing influence?

Sam Claflin in Peaky Blinders BBC

Peaky Blinders concludes at 9pm on Sunday 3rd April on BBC One.

