A shortlist of programmes for each category, chosen by Radio Times writers and critics, will be revealed in the magazine over the next six weeks. The survey kicks-off with the search for the nation’s favourite comedy...

The results of poll, launched in this week’s Radio Times (Tuesday 23 July), will create the ultimate television schedule for the perfect night-in and will be announced in Radio Times 90th anniversary special issue on September 24. All votes will be entered into a prize draw to win a seven-night European cruise for two.

Ben Preston, editor of Radio Times, says: “It’s an almost impossible task. How do you choose the best programme of all time from the thousands broadcast on British television over the years? Rather than argue amongst ourselves we've thrown the gauntlet down to the great British public to decide; to do what Radio Times has been doing week in week out for the past 90 years, celebrate the best of British broadcasting.

"We kick things off with comedy, from Hancock and Python, through to Miranda and Peep Show, it's a tough choice and is sure to provoke debate but that's half the fun! The survey will determine the ultimate night of television - what an apt way to mark Radio Times' 90th birthday!”

It's your turn to decide - vote on your favourite TV shows here (categories change weekly) to help us create the greatest night of TV ever seen: