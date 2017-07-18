Radio Times Drama Champion Semi-Final
Only four contenders remain - who'll get you Radio Times Champion vote?
From lavish period settings to thrilling modern cityscapes and dystopian futuristic worlds, TV dramas take us to weird, wild and wonderful places, where we live, laugh and love with the stars of the shows.
But which drama star is our favourite? That's the question we've been asking in the Drama Champion tournament.
64 of the brightest and best from the world of TV drama have been whittled down to just 4 - Aidan Tuner, Rufus Sewell, David Tennant and Alexander Vlahos.
Only 2 can make it through to the Radio Times Drama Champion final.
So what are you waiting for? Get voting!
You can vote as many times as you like but you MUST do so before Semi-Final polls close on Thursday July 20th at 3PM BST
Vote in Aidan Turner v Rufus Sewell
Vote in David Tennant v Alexander Vlahos
Having trouble seeing the polls? Try clicking here