Played by India Amarteifio, the young Queen Charlotte is a typical teenager thrust into an unlikely situation of pre-arranged marriage, secrets and covert racist attitudes. The series not only explores some great over-arching themes, but also allows them to unfold in the most palatial of surroundings.

It wouldn't be a Bridgerton series if the settings weren't positively regal and grand, would it? Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the exciting new prequel series that explores the story of the Queen and King George's young love story.

Many eagle-eyed viewers will likely recognise some of the stately homes as they have also been featured in original series Bridgerton. But there's also a host of new locations used for the new series, which welcomes back familiar faces such as Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell.

So where was Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filmed? We've got a breakdown of the key locations, as well as where you can find the houses and gardens in real life.

Where was Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filmed?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte Netflix

The first scenes of the Bridgerton prequel series were first spotted filming on the streets of London for a mysterious funeral scene that involved Golda Rosheuvel’s Charlotte and Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) dressed in black.

While we won't reveal whose funeral that ends up being, many of the scenes of the new series were indeed filmed in the England capital, as well as Bath. Like Bridgerton also, many scenes of Queen Charlotte were captured in the most grandest of English manor houses.

Wilton House has often made an appearance in Bridgerton as Queen Charlotte's palace, but also with the interiors being used for shots of Lady Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) hall and dining room. It has also been used as Clyvedon Castle, the Hastings home but this time round, Wilton House is used as Charlotte's palace once more.

Throughout the series, we see the young Charlotte wander round her gardens (and later find George in them in the middle of the night), a key feature of the grandiose 400 year old venue. The house has understandably also been used for various other projects including The Crown, Pride and Prejudice and Emma.

A brand new location for this series is Belton House, which has been used in the series as King George's palace, Buckingham House. The palace is where the young king lives away from his new wife and is left to his own devices, stargazing and concealing a secret of his own.

While it's a sad fact that the King and Queen are separated and made to live in separate palaces, there's no denying that Belton House sure is a beauty. The grand home, which is located in Grantham, Lincolnshire and was built in the 17th century, is one of the key locations in this series.

Belton House has also been used as a location for the likes of similar period dramas like The Young Victoria, Pride and Prejudice and Jane Eyre, but can also be visited as a National Trust venue.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kew Gardens in Richmond, London is also a new location for the series, acting as a nice teatime spot for Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton. The conservatory is a breath-taking glasshouse of some of the world's most stunning varieties of plants, but here is merely a backdrop to the conversations of the older women of the Ton.

Blenheim Palace is one of the many regal palace fronts used in the series, with one of the more notable shots coming when the King and Queen arrive for their coronation hand-in-hand, appearing like the picture perfect couple but holding a multitude of problems at the time of the major event.

The iconic Oxford palace is the only non-royal, non-episcopal country house in England to hold the title of palace and is located in Blenheim Park in Oxfordshire. The breath-taking backdrop has welcomed the likes of feature films such as Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, Spectre, Harry Potter and more recently, ITV crime drama Endeavour.

It has been revealed that Syon House is also one of the locations in the new prequel series, with the Brentford location being the backdrop of season 2’s dazzling first ball. The Grade I listed building is the west London residence of the Duke of Northumberland and makes an appearance in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story once more.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will land on Netflix on Thursday 4th May 2023. Meanwhile, Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

