Prison Break returns – and Michael Scofield is back from the dead in first trailer
Wentworth Miller's character was thought to have died at the end of series 4
Wentworth Miller's Michael Scofield is alive and well, and about to be broken out of a prison by his brother, played by Dominic Purcell.
Yup, Prison Break is back, and the first trailer for its limited series return is jam-packed with all the elements that made the show a hit in the first place.
The story begins when Lincoln (Purcell) comes to visit Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) and her son (from her marriage to Michael), with word that Michael may not be dead after all. When fans last saw him he was sacrificing his own life to save hers, fully believing he was going to die as a result of a brain tumour anyway.
It's not long before Lincoln finds his brilliant brother – and a whole new prison break begins.
Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar and Paul Adelstein all reprise their roles for what's sure to be thrilling escape.