The story begins when Lincoln (Purcell) comes to visit Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) and her son (from her marriage to Michael), with word that Michael may not be dead after all. When fans last saw him he was sacrificing his own life to save hers, fully believing he was going to die as a result of a brain tumour anyway.

It's not long before Lincoln finds his brilliant brother – and a whole new prison break begins.

Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar and Paul Adelstein all reprise their roles for what's sure to be thrilling escape.